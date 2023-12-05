NOLA-PS board votes to end contracts for 3 underperforming charter schools

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three charter schools in Orleans Parish will be stripped of their contracts with NOLA Public Schools in the fall.

Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams made the recommendation for the school board to not renew or extend the contracts for Lafayette Academy in Gert Town and both Robert Russa Moton Charter School and Living School in New Orleans East.

The school board voted unanimously Monday night to adopt the recommendation.

“These recommendations were not made lightly,” Williams said in a statement. “They are integral to the prosperity of our scholars and the distinctive framework of our education system. Our schools have dedicated significant efforts to bolster student support, and the extension and renewal processes are imperative to guarantee that our schools not only meet but exceed high standards, delivering a top-tier education to all our scholars. This is what our community rightfully deserves.”

The three schools will remain open for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year.

In the fall, Living School will close. Students enrolled there will be given full priority access to available seats to any school within the district’s Common Application Process (NCAP) for which they qualify.

Lafayette Academy and Roberta Russa Moton Charter School will remain open, with a new operator to be determined for the 2024-2025 school year.

Roberta Russa Moton’s charter operator rescinded its intent to renew the contract. All three charter schools fell in the fourth quartile for progress, receiving failing performance grades.

Parents, teachers and students from the Living School spoke at the special school board meeting in opposition of the closure, asking board members to look beyond low test scores and consider the special relationships formed in the classrooms.

“The world needs schools like this to lift these children up, because the world is telling them they’re no good,” said one parent.

Twelve schools met the academic standards for regular renewal reviews and four additional schools received extensions to complete the fifth year of their initial contract terms.

Renewals were granted for the following contracts:

Edward Hynes Charter School – UNO KIPP East KIPP Leadership McDonogh 35 Senior High School New Orleans Mathematics & Science High School ReNEW Dolores T. Aaron Elementary ReNEW Laurel Elementary School ReNEW Schaumburg Elementary Samuel J. Green Charter School Sophie B. Wright Institute of Academic Excellence Success @ Thurgood Marshall Opportunities Academy

Lord Beaconsfield Landry High School and Phillis Wheatley Community School were granted three-year contingent renewals.

Extensions were granted for the following contracts:

Esperanza Charter School Foundation Preparatory Academy John F. Kennedy High School New Orleans Accelerated High School

“In making these recommendations, our aim is to provide our scholars with a stable learning environment, fostering the path to a brighter future and aligning with our vision of offering every child a high-quality education,” Williams said.

NCAP Main Round enrollment runs through Jan. 19, 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.