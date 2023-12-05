BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pelicans eliminate Kings from NBA’s In-Season Tournament, 127-117

Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) drives to the basket as Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas...
Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) drives to the basket as Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Monday (Dec. 4) in the teams' NBA In-Season Tournament game in Sacramento. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)(José Luis Villegas | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Pelicans eliminated the Sacramento Kings from the NBA’s first In-Season Tournament, with a resounding 127-117 road win in the quarterfinal round.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 30 points in 40 minutes, while Herb Jones added 23 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Pelicans led 69-61 at halftime and never relinquished their lead on a night when star forward Zion Williamson was held to just 10 points on eight shots in 28 minutes.

De’Aaron Fox paced the Kings with 30 points, and Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, but it wasn’t enough to keep the host team in the tournament.

The victory meant another $50,000 to each player on the Pelicans’ roster, who already cashed a $50,000 bonus just for making the knockout stage quarterfinals.

The prizes will keep growing as a team advances this week, with each player picking up $200,000 for reaching the final and $500,000 if they win the championship game, scheduled for Saturday night (Dec. 9) in Las Vegas.

New Orleans on Thursday (Dec. 7) will face the winner of Tuesday’s Phoenix Suns-Los Angeles Lakers game in the Western Conference semifinal.

Williamson said before the game that his team was pleased to be in the running for the title and the bonus money.

“That’s something that you can give to family members or whatever you plan on doing with it. I think that’s good motivation,” Williamson said. “But also, for us, we haven’t won nothing. So, I think that would be like a starter step for us, trying to go and win that.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLU student dead after incident at biology building
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Surveillance video captured Linda Frickey's gruesome murder on camera.
John Honore convicted of second-degree murder in death of Linda Frickey
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and forward Zion Williamson (1) celebrate...
Pels face Kings in first-ever In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals
Pels face Kings in first-ever In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals
Willie Green and the Pelicans have won two games in a row. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)
With Wembanyama out for San Antonio, Pelicans extend Spurs’ skid to 14 games
San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama and the Pels' Jordan Hawkins are projected to be finalists for...
Rookie of the Year candidates could face off as Pels host Spurs; Murhpy returns for New Orleans