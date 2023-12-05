Possible candidates to succeed Willie Fritz at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After eight seasons in New Orleans, the Willie Fritz era is over with at Tulane. So who will succeed Fritz, and be the head coach of the Green Wave, here’s a few possibilities.

Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker:

He was a 3-year starter at linebacker for Tulane from 2000-04. In 42 career games, he racked up 145 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and six sacks. He helped lead the Green Wave to a win in the 2002 Hawaii Bowl.

Troy head coach Jon Sumrall:

He’s 23-4 in two seasons at Troy. Sumrall spent three seasons at Tulane (2012-14). He coached the defensive line the first two seasons before coaching the linebackers his final season.

Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins:

From 2016-18, Atkins was Tulane’s assistant head coach and offensive line coach.

Tulane offensive coordinator Slade Nagle:

He’s currently Tulane’s interim head coach. Louisiana native, and has been at Tulane for the entire Fritz tenure.

