River Parish schools invade the Dome for LHSAA state championships

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Charles Catholic is back in the state title game for the fifth year in a row. Wayne Stein’s squad is seeking a three-peat of championships when they matchup with Cavalry.

“Well it has been different you know. But we always say we’re not going to be the hunted. We’re always going to be out there hunting. So are kids have taken on that mentality. This is where we expected to be. The seniors, they told me they were going to go undefeated and be in the Dome. They spoke it into existence,” said St. Charles Catholic head coach Wayne Stein.

The St. James Wildcats are also used to raising trophies in New Orleans. They grabbed their fifth championship in 2019, and are hungry for title No. 6 against Union Parish.

“Unfinished business, that’s what we put on our schedule. That’s what our word emphasis of the week is, finish. Every week we give those kids a word. It came to fruition. It’s just as important to finish as our last emphasis of the week,” said St. James head coach LaVanta Davis.

For Riverside, it’s been seven long years since they’ve played on the turf of the Superdome. In 2016, the Rebels took home their only state crown.

“It’s been done before with Coach Stubbs and Louie Roussel both getting it to here. I knew it can be done. People say did you think this fast. I don’t know if I could put a timeline on it. I knew River Parish football is important. I know there’s good players in the River Parish. We got great administration that football is important, athletics is important,” said Riverside head coach Lee Roussel.

Riverside kicks off three days of football here in the Caesars Superdome when they take on Southern Lab at 3:30 on Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.