Saints 5.5-point favorite over the Panthers
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are 5.5-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
A game you can watch on FOX 8 at 12 p.m. on Sunday. Tailgate prepares you for the game at 10 a.m.
The Saints are 2-9-1 against the spread this season. The Panthers possess only one victory overall this year.
Saints over/under win total is 7.5 games.
Falcons (-190) are the favorite to win the NFC South. The Bucs (+340) and Saints (+370) trail Atlanta.
