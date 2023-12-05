Some Jefferson Parish residents rely on Orleans Parish to drain floodwaters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Flood waters rolled into parts of Jefferson Parish on Saturday (Dec. 2), but it was Orleans Parish that was responsible for draining them out.

Old Metairie and other parts of the parish rely on the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) Pump Station 6 to clear out water during flood events.

That pump, located on just the other side of the parish line, was undermined due to “power issues” at the turbine responsible for keeping it running.

We are experiencing power issues. Crews are working to bring Turbine 4 back online and utilizing frequency changers & 3 EMDs. Lakeview, Carrollton, Mid City & Central City are seeing street flooding. Drainage pumping stations 1, 2, 6, 7 & 12 are affected. https://t.co/leo1izbXoH — SWB New Orleans (@SWBNewOrleans) December 2, 2023

It left Jefferson Parish resident Paxton White with waters encroaching on his house, and donning wadders to help identify the source of the problem.

“Insurance is hard enough in south Louisiana to get for homes and autos. We’re trying to prevent from making claims because we’ll never get coverage again. That’s the frustration. Here we go again. If it’s not stopping, when is it going to stop?” he said.

White said part of the attraction of moving to Jefferson Parish was getting away from Orleans Parish services. However, the SWBNO is governed by city leaders.

Jefferson Parish District 5 Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken visited with White during the flood and conceded there’s not much Jefferson Parish can do about the drainage other than the bully pulpit.

However, she said communication between the SWBNO and Jefferson Parish has been better and more frequent.

“At this point, I’m more about, and I always have this perspective, I’m more about focusing energy on solutions than other things. Can we point the finger? Yes. Does it get us anywhere? No,” she said.

She pointed to the upcoming construction of a power substation in 2025, a project that has seen delays.

“I know a lot of our leadership, both in Jefferson and Orleans, we will stay on this project and make sure it keeps advancing,” Van Vrancken said. “It’s a year away. A year that we’re going to live on pins and needles honestly, but a year away is a good thing.”

Until the power supply is strengthened, residents like White are left at the mercy of the system.

“My truck couldn’t even get out,” he said. “That’s kind of ridiculous. I understand that it’s an isolated event possibly, but it’s really not because it keeps occurring over and over.”

