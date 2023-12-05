BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman accused of stealing SPCA van arrested after allegedly stealing man’s car in St. John

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A North Carolina woman suspected of stealing a box van used for animal care and transportation has been arrested and booked into jail after allegedly stealing a man’s car in St. John Parish.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in LaPlace on Dec. 2. The victim said a woman whom he just met stole his vehicle from his house.

Deputies located the vehicle at a gas station in Reserve.

The woman in possession of the vehicle was identified as 27-year-old Cara Faile.

Cara Faile, 27, from North Carolina, has been booked into jail in St. John parish for...
Cara Faile, 27, from North Carolina, has been booked into jail in St. John parish for allegedly stealing a man's car and an LASPCA box van.(SJPSO)

During the investigation, deputies were notified that Faile was wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for allegedly stealing a box van owned by the LASPCA.

Box van essential for animal care stolen from Louisiana SPCA
Box van essential for animal care stolen from Louisiana SPCA

Faile was booked on a felony charge of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and a fugitive warrant out of New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLU student dead after incident at biology building
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
A fight between two McDonald's employees lead to a shooting on Canal Street on Wed., Nov. 29.
Fight between McDonald’s employees leads to shooting in New Orleans

Latest News

Orleans DA Jason Williams recounts armed carjacking near Lower Garden District home
Bonds set for three teens accused of armed robbery of Orleans DA Jason Williams
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies Kyle Hart and Ryan Moring wrestle Teliah Perkins to...
Excessive force claims dismissed for 2 deputies in Slidell woman’s arrest caught on camera
Bonds set for teens accused of carjacking Orleans DA Jason Williams
Bonds set for teens accused of carjacking Orleans DA Jason Williams
3 teens accused of carjacking D.A. Jason Williams plead 'not guilty'