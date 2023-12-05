Woman accused of stealing SPCA van arrested after allegedly stealing man’s car in St. John

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A North Carolina woman suspected of stealing a box van used for animal care and transportation has been arrested and booked into jail after allegedly stealing a man’s car in St. John Parish.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in LaPlace on Dec. 2. The victim said a woman whom he just met stole his vehicle from his house.

Deputies located the vehicle at a gas station in Reserve.

The woman in possession of the vehicle was identified as 27-year-old Cara Faile.

Cara Faile, 27, from North Carolina, has been booked into jail in St. John parish for allegedly stealing a man's car and an LASPCA box van. (SJPSO)

During the investigation, deputies were notified that Faile was wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for allegedly stealing a box van owned by the LASPCA.

Box van essential for animal care stolen from Louisiana SPCA

Faile was booked on a felony charge of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and a fugitive warrant out of New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.