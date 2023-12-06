The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season produced the most named storms during an El Niño year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season came to an end on November 30, it was characterized by record-warm ocean waters and a strong El Niño pattern.

This season produced 20 named storms. Seven of those storms were hurricanes and three intensified to become major hurricanes. This was an above normal season since a normal year produces 14 named storms.

The record high number of storms was attributed to the historically warm ocean temperatures winning out over the El Nino wind patterns. In a typical El Nino year, the Atlantic basin usually records lower storm numbers mainly due to the erratic environment caused by wind shear - an ingredient not usually conducive for storm development. This year the warmer waters were able to win the battle and produce several more storms than originally predicted at the beginning of the season by the National Hurricane Center and Colorado State University. Their predictions were later updated and risen to reflect the historically warm water.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season by the numbers (WVUE Fox 8)

Tropical Storm Harold made landfall on the morning of Aug 22 near South Padre, TX with winds of 50 mph. The storm knocked out power to thousands and brought heavy rain to drought-stricken Texas and northern Mexico.

The only U.S. landfalling hurricane was Idalia on August 30th. It slammed into the Big Bend region of Florida near Keaton Beach as a category 3. It produced maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. Idalia brought a devastating storm surge of 7 to 12 feet. It brought extensive damage to parts of the Big Bend area that extended into Georgia. This was the first major hurricane to make landfall in this part of Florida in over a century.

Hurricane Lee was the only storm to reach category 5 status as it churned in the Atlantic in early September. It created dangerous surf and rip currents for the entire eastern U.S. seaboard as it traversed north. Lee made landfall as a post-tropical cyclone in Nova-Scotia, Canada on September 16. Hurricane-force gusts caused extension power outages in parts of Maine and Canada.

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall on Sept 23 in Emerald Isle, NC with sustained winds of 70 mph. It caused widespread heavy rain and significant river and storm surge flooding in the state’s eastern rivers.

Names used in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. (WVUE Fox 8)

2023 made history on several fronts

♦This season produced the most named storms during an El Nino year in recorded history.

♦It ranks as the 4th overall for number of storms in a year tying with 1933 and coming behind 2020 which had 30.

♦ Thirteen named storms formed in the Atlantic between Aug 20 and Sept 28 which is a record between these two dates. The old record was 12 from 2020.

♦ Tropical Storms Bret and Cindy formed in the tropical Atlantic in June. This marks the first time on record that two named storms formed that far east during the month of June.

♦ Tropical Storm Bret formed farther east than any tropical storm in recorded history so early in the year (June).

♦ Hurricanes Franklin and Idalia both had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph at the same time. The first time this has occurred during the month of August since 1950.

♦ Hurricane Franklin reached the lowest pressure on record for a hurricane in the Northern Atlantic.

♦ Hurricane Idalia was the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida since 1896.

♦ Hurricane Lee rapidly intensified by 80 mph in 24 hours joining a very short list of hurricanes that have increased by this much since the satellite era (1966). They would be Wilma (2005), Felix (2007), Ike (2008), Matthew (2016), Maria (2017) and Eta (2020).

♦ Tropical Storm Sean formed at 33.1ºW (in the central tropical Atlantic) on Oct. 10 - the farthest east a named storm has form this late in the season on record.

♦ Tammy became a hurricane on October 20 which is the latest on record in the tropical Atlantic.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. While most storms form within these months, they can form outside of this timeframe. A rare subtropical storm formed on January 16 of 2023. It was later declared subtropical after a post-analysis and not given a name but was added to the number of named storms for the year.

The next hurricane season begins on June 1, 2024.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season wasn't as active, but it extended later into the season. (WVUE Fox 8)

