BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Authorities arrest mother and brother of 11-year-old facing first-degree murder charge

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The mother and brother of an 11-year-old girl accused of killing a 36-year-old man have also been arrested.

The 11-year-old was booked for first-degree murder on Nov. 29 in connection with the Nov. 13 shooting of Kameran Bledsoe in New Iberia.

The girl’s 15-year-old brother was arrested Dec. 5, in Houston on one count of first-degree murder. Formerly a resident of Iberia Parish, he was transported to the Jackson Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

The children’s mother, Sabrina Washington, 40, was also arrested Dec. 5, on two counts of accessory after the fact. Her bond was set at $400,000.

″It’s always disturbing to this office when we investigate a homicide such as this case,” Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said in a statement. “The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office makes every effort to bring closure to such cases by making arrests; however, when those arrests involve two juveniles and a parent, it’s extremely tragic for all involved. As this case moves forward, I ask for patience and prayers for all affected by this case.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
A fight between two McDonald's employees lead to a shooting on Canal Street on Wed., Nov. 29.
Fight between McDonald’s employees leads to shooting in New Orleans

Latest News

NOPD responds to SWAT roll in Mid-City
Man arrested after hours-long SWAT roll at Mid City apartments, NOPD says
Hurricane Lee on September 7 2023.
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season produced the most named storms during an El Niño year
Recordings of interviews from the NOPD's internal investigation into Officer Jeffrey Vappie...
City Attorney, NOPD, police monitor mishandled leaked Vappie investigation recordings, OIG finds
OIG finds city attorney, NOPD, police monitor mishandled leaked Vappie probe recordings