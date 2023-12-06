Bruce: Cold tonight, sunny Thursday, warmer Friday then rain late Saturday into Sunday daybreak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Big changes on the way as we wrap up the work week into the weekend. Thursday will bring another cold start under mostly clear sky. Lows south of Lake Pontchartrain fall into the middle 40s with mid 30s and frost possible north.

A chilly winter feel as lows dip to the low to mid 30s north & 39-44° south. A beauty Thursday w/ filtered sun & highs in the mid 60s. Warmer Friday at 70°, then Saturday afternoon through daybreak Sunday rain likely with a strong cold front. Then dry and Sharply colder on Sunday pic.twitter.com/2473SBueN5 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 6, 2023

By Thursday afternoon winds become more easterly and we will see clouds lower and thicken. Warmer and more moist air returns through Friday with highs peaking back in the 70s ahead of the next front on Saturday evening. Saturday storms could be strong to severe during the evening. We are giving the First Alert to stay aware of the forecast heading into the weekend. Sunday the rain and clouds should clear with cold conditions settling back in for next week.

