BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Changes to FAFSA that Louisiana families need to know about

In the past, it was difficult for students who may not have contact with their parents to complete the FAFSA.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The FAFSA application process is opening in December 2023 as officials warned families back in October to brace for some delays.

Officials want families to know there are some major differences between the old and new applications to look out for. First, the process is going to be much shorter. The second thing families need to know is that all contributors, or anyone who is required to put information on the FAFSA, will have to have an FSA ID. They will be not able to access the FAFSA without it.

“They have also changed the way that they calculate the eligibility for Pell Grant,” said Ebony Holmes, the Director of Public Information and Advising with the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance. “There are a lot of terminology changes with the FAFSA. One being the expected family contribution is now considered the student aid index.”

The FASFA application process is opening in December 2023 as officials warned families back in October to brace for some delays.

She encourages students and families to look at their options. Even if you do the FAFSA, make sure that you’re checking with the institution that you’re applying to and find their scholarship deadlines.

Holmes said that for dependent students, one of the biggest changes you’ll see is a provisionally independent status. In the past, it was difficult for students who may not have contact with their parents to complete the FAFSA. Now students can fill out it out if they can’t contact their parents. They’ll send information to the institution and then they can follow up with their institution and have their form completed.

And inside of those changes they’ve made to FAFSA, families will still see the question of how many other students are in college, but they will no longer be considering that when they look at grant eligibility.

Families can visit the federal student aid website here. They have estimators and eligibility charts that you can use to see if you’re eligible so you know whether or not this is going to be a good step for you.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
A fight between two McDonald's employees lead to a shooting on Canal Street on Wed., Nov. 29.
Fight between McDonald’s employees leads to shooting in New Orleans

Latest News

Two-day job fair begins to fill positions for new Niagara Bottling plant in Ponchatoula
Magnolia Water president Josiah Cox told the Fox 8 Defenders his company could have done a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Magnolia Water customers upset about rate hikes
A federal appeals court in New Orleans on Tuesday (Dec. 5) heard arguments in an ongoing case...
Federal appeals court weighs whether violent juvenile offenders can be housed at Angola facility
More than 100 parents and students packed the Terrebonne Parish School Board meeting Tuesday...
Terrebonne board votes to consolidate three schools
Heavy rain produced street flooding across New Orleans early Saturday (Dec. 2), including...
New Orleans officials were warned of flooding days ahead of time, NWS says