BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Chilly day as clouds clear behind a cold front

Strong/severe storms possible this weekend
By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front is moving across the area this morning bringing breezy winds from the north and a cooler day.

Temperatures in the early morning will fall as the front moves through, before recovering a bit in the afternoon, High temperatures will be in the mid-50s. This system will clear out the high clouds leaving clearer skies.

Due to these clear skies through most of the overnight hours, we will see lows inland north of the lake fall just above freezing. A patchy frost is possible in these areas.

We quickly shift back to a warm-up by Thursday afternoon as high pressure on the surface moves east.

Temperatures and dew points climb into the start of the weekend ahead of a strong low-pressure system.

We are expecting severe weather in the region with this system. Timing right now looks to be after sunset on Saturday through the late overnight hours.

This system is not expected to stall, but rather move through quickly and bring much colder air for the second half of the weekend.

All modes of severe weather are possible but we will have a better idea of the threats and timing by the end of this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
A fight between two McDonald's employees lead to a shooting on Canal Street on Wed., Nov. 29.
Fight between McDonald’s employees leads to shooting in New Orleans
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months

Latest News

Early evening weather update for Tuesday, Dec. 5
Evening weather update for Tuesday, Dec. 5
Bruce: Colder tonight, warmer Thursday-Friday with rain on Saturday
Bruce: Up and down temps through the week; Colder Wednesday; Warmer Friday with rain returning Saturday
Expect a break in the clouds Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning allowing for a much...
Nicondra: Mostly cloudy and cool with another cold front on the way