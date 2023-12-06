Chilly day as clouds clear behind a cold front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front is moving across the area this morning bringing breezy winds from the north and a cooler day.

Temperatures in the early morning will fall as the front moves through, before recovering a bit in the afternoon, High temperatures will be in the mid-50s. This system will clear out the high clouds leaving clearer skies.

Due to these clear skies through most of the overnight hours, we will see lows inland north of the lake fall just above freezing. A patchy frost is possible in these areas.

We quickly shift back to a warm-up by Thursday afternoon as high pressure on the surface moves east.

Temperatures and dew points climb into the start of the weekend ahead of a strong low-pressure system.

We are expecting severe weather in the region with this system. Timing right now looks to be after sunset on Saturday through the late overnight hours.

This system is not expected to stall, but rather move through quickly and bring much colder air for the second half of the weekend.

All modes of severe weather are possible but we will have a better idea of the threats and timing by the end of this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.