City Attorney, NOPD, police monitor mishandled leaked Vappie investigation recordings, OIG finds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City Attorney Donesia Turner’s office mishandled sensitive information that led to the leaking of recorded interviews from the internal New Orleans police investigation into Officer Jeffrey Vappie in March, the city’s inspector general concluded in a report released Wednesday (Dec. 6).

The recordings, obtained by Fox 8 chief investigator Lee Zurik, opened a window into the NOPD Public Integrity Bureau’s probe of Vappie, a member of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s security detail who was found to be spending long hours with the mayor inside a city-owned apartment while on and off the clock.

Records uncovered by Fox 8 also showed Vappie attending board meetings for the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO), following an appointment by Cantrell, while being paid by taxpayers for police work.

The new report by Inspector General Ed Michel says the city attorney’s office not only was lax in its handling of the recorded interviews, but along with the NOPD “neglected to attempt to recover the recordings.”

“The City has a responsibility to safeguard sensitive information and must ensure information is provided only to individuals who have a need to posses the information,” Michel said in a statement.

The city attorney’s office previously acknowledged a “mishap,” that resulted in a thumb drive containing the recordings being given to an unauthorized third party associated with the HANO board. Michel said his office was “unable to further investigate this assertion because the alleged recipient asserted his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination and declined to be interviewed.”

The report identifies that individual as W.C. Johnson, described as “a handler” for former HANO board member Shirley Jasper.

Belden Batiste, a co-leader of the failed bid to recall Cantrell, told OIG investigators that someone left a thumb drive containing the interviews in his mailbox, the report says. Batiste, according to the report, brought the thumb drive on March 13 to Independent Police Monitor Stella Cziment, concerned that the Vappie investigation might be compromised.

Word of the leaked recordings first reached City Council president J.P. Morrell through a phone call from Cziment, the report says, after Batiste allowed her to hear and make a copy of the recordings. The report says Morrell declined to accept the recordings because “he contends it would be a violation of the Policemen’s Bill of Rights to possess the recordings.”

“Morrell did not receive copies of the tapes and told Cziment he did not want any copies,” the report says.

The OIG report chastised Cziment for her handling of the material.

“The IPM, who actually had possession of the thumb drive, gave the drive back to Batiste, a private individual, who was not authorized by law to possess the recordings,” the report said. “The IPM should have attempted to recover the thumb drive since the thumb drive and the recordings contained on it were City property. The recovery of the thumb drive by the OIPM would have, at a minimum, limited further distribution of the confidential recordings.”

The OIG report also accused Cziment of violating a city ordinance by not fully cooperating with its investigation.

“When she was asked to provide the name of the individual who provided her with the thumb drive, Cziment refused to provide the individual’s name,” the report says. “She stated that she promised the individual confidentiality when she was provided the thumb drive. OIG investigators advised Cziment that they were unaware of any statute or provision that allows the OIPM to withhold the identity of an individual of information because they promised the person that their name would remain confidential.

“The OIPM did not initially cooperate with the OIG as required by City Code Section 2-1120 (20) and provide the OIG with all available information regarding the release. Confidentiality based on an agreement between the NOPD and the OIPM, as well as the OIPM Manual, does not grant the OIPM the ability to withhold pertinent and vital information that falls under the purview of the OIG.”

The report also took the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau to task for not initially protecting the recorded interviews more thoroughly.

“The city attorney routinely receives copies of recordings of interviews conducted by the PIB,” the report said. “PIB did not use available safeguards to protect and store its documents. If the recordings or the thumb drive that contained the recordings were password-protected, there may not have been a public release of the recordings.”

Michel’s report recommended that future access to information and recordings related to investigations be provided to Turner’s office solely through evidence.com, a cloud-based storage system that requires password access and leaves an audit trail anytime a recording is accessed.

“This would also reduce the chance of an inadvertent release, as well as preserve the integrity of the investigation and the confidentiality of the information,” the report says.

