BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Deputies investigating fatal shooting north of Slidell, sheriff says

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Alton community northwest of Slidell Tuesday (Dec. 5) night.

Deputies say they were called out to the 62000 block of North 15th Street to reports of a shooting just before 6 p.m.

On the scene, deputies say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds unresponsive.

The victim was sent to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 985-898-2338.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
A fight between two McDonald's employees lead to a shooting on Canal Street on Wed., Nov. 29.
Fight between McDonald’s employees leads to shooting in New Orleans

Latest News

Two-day job fair begins to fill positions for new Niagara Bottling plant in Ponchatoula
Magnolia Water president Josiah Cox told the Fox 8 Defenders his company could have done a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Magnolia Water customers upset about rate hikes
A federal appeals court in New Orleans on Tuesday (Dec. 5) heard arguments in an ongoing case...
Federal appeals court weighs whether violent juvenile offenders can be housed at Angola facility
More than 100 parents and students packed the Terrebonne Parish School Board meeting Tuesday...
Terrebonne board votes to consolidate three schools