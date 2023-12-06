Deputies investigating fatal shooting north of Slidell, sheriff says

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Alton community northwest of Slidell Tuesday (Dec. 5) night.

Deputies say they were called out to the 62000 block of North 15th Street to reports of a shooting just before 6 p.m.

On the scene, deputies say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds unresponsive.

The victim was sent to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 985-898-2338.

