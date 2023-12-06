Federal appeals court weighs whether violent juvenile offenders can be housed at Angola facility

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday (Dec. 5) in the ongoing case involving the state’s placement of some violent juvenile offenders at a temporary facility on the vast grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Advocates filed into the federal court building in downtown New Orleans to demonstrate support for teen offenders who, after several escapes, were sent to a temporary facility constructed on the Angola site.

State officials are appealing a September federal court ruling in Baton Rouge, where advocates for the teens filed a lawsuit against the state and its Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ), alleging the civil rights of juveniles were violated in placing them near adult prisoners and allegedly not providing sufficient mental health or educational services.

A federal judge ruled in their favor, ordering the state to remove the teens from the facility. But the Fifth Circuit placed a temporary stay on Judge Shelly Dick’s ruling as the state moved forward with its appeal.

All 15 young offenders who were being housed at the site were relocated anyway, as of Sept. 15.

“We had a weeklong trial. Judge Dick made her findings, and the question remains, ‘Is the state going to move kids back?’ It’s our hope that they don’t,” said attorney David Utter, executive director of the Fair Fight Initiative.

OJJ deputy secretary Curtis Nelson Jr. said in July that Gov. John Bel Edwards recently gave him permission to transition the juvenile inmates to a youth facility under construction in Monroe. That facility was supposed to be finished in the fall but remains under construction.

“We’re asking for a permanent injunction, and it is our intention to seek relief from the court that Louisiana not be allowed to put kids in Angola,” Utter said. “It’s no place for kids.”

Attorneys for OJJ and Edwards argued the lawsuit should have been thrown out because the plaintiffs did not go through the proper administrative channels before filing.

“If the Fifth Circuit reaches the correct decision, the one we think it should, then it would end the case and save a lot of time and expense going forward,” said Lem Montgomery, an attorney representing the state. “It’s about a lawsuit that shouldn’t have been filed in the first place, because there’s certain hoops you have to jump through, and they didn’t here.”

The temporary injunction placed on Judge Dick’s order will expire Thursday, and advocates fear it could greenlight the relocation of juvenile inmates back to Angola.

“It takes way less money to invest in young people than to incarcerate them, and we’re going to continue to make those statements,” said Antonio Travis with Families and Friends of Louisiana’s Incarcerated Children. “Locking kids up in adult facilities is not the answer. You’re re-traumatizing kids. We’ve been making the same case for over 20 years.”

During arguments, the state pointed out that the West Feliciana Center for Youth -- the temporary facility on the Angola grounds -- had been repurposed and retrofitted to prevent contact with the adult inmate population, which is housed more than a mile away from the juveniles.

State Sen. Patrick Connick, who represents the district that includes the Bridge City Center for Youth, said juvenile offenders and escapees have proven to be a danger to the public.

During one of the several escapes from Bridge City, juvenile offender Kendell Myles allegedly shot and carjacked Scott Toups in Uptown New Orleans, leading to more than two months in the ICU.

“These juveniles are not purse snatchers. They are violent criminals,” Connick said. “And if they are causing harm to the public, they need to go back to Angola. These are violent offenders. Some of them have escaped. And if they continue to do so, they need to go back to where they can’t escape.”

