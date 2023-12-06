Fox 8 Defenders: Magnolia Water customers upset about rate hikes

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Upset neighbors have inundated the Fox 8 Defenders with calls and emails about recent Magnolia Water rate hikes.

Slidell resident Daniel Fredricks is meticulous with his finances. That’s why he says he was caught off guard when his Magnolia water and sewer bill arrived Nov. 7. The amount due: $122, up from the usual $41 a month.

“What really increased in it was they bumped up the sewer charge. They used to charge me 120 percent of what my water bill was. They jumped it to $63.33 as a flat rate,” Fredricks said.

In the Eden Isles neighborhood, Naomie Hess’ bill also increased.

“We’re captive and for them to go from $25 a month to $125, is a big leap,” Hess said. “I really think something needs to be done. It needs to be looked into.”

In recent weeks, the Fox 8 Defenders received dozens of calls and emails from neighbors upset about how much they’re being asked to pay.

Thibodaux resident Deborah Guidry stands in that number.

“We got a huge increase of 300 percent, of $63.31. It was $20 before that,” Guidry said.

Magnolia provides sewer services to Guidry’s neighborhood. She gets her water from Terrebonne Parish.

“We did get a letter in the mail letting us know we’d be getting a slight increase. ‘Slight’ is 2 percent, $5, but not triple the bill,” Guidry said.

Magnolia’s website says customers are always notified first by the utility when a rate increase is sought.

“They sent a flyer out that said there was going to be an adjustment, and they didn’t say how much that adjustment was going to be,” Fredricks said.

Josiah Cox is president of Magnolia Water. We contacted him with residents’ concerns.

“That rate communication, we definitely could have done better,” Cox said.

When pressed on how the communication could have been better, and what needed to be included in the letter, Cox said, “Yeah, the specifics, because every community, depending on where you’re at, how long you’ve been a Magnolia customer, really determined what your rate increase was. What your type of treatment system determines what your rate increase would have been. So, it should have been targeted on a community specific level.”

We asked if that meant laying out exactly how much more people would be paying and for how long.

“Yes, that’s right, that’s right,” Cox said.

As for why people are paying more, Cox said, “It’s really because these systems are decades old and they’ve not been re-invested in. And the Clean Water Act is a more stringent act over time, so it means the wastewater treatment plant you built 30 years ago no longer meets modern EPA requirements.”

Cox says when Magnolia took over around 300 water and sewer systems in Louisiana a few years ago, they all were in desperate need of repair.

“This infrastructure has been non-compliant for decades, often times,” he said. “When I’m talking about violations, I’m talking about things like fecal coliform getting released into water bodies. It’s like human pathogens, so a public health risk.”

The Louisiana Public Service Commission approved the rate hikes, which are allowed under federal law.

“We file and say, ‘This is what we feel it should be,’ and then the PSC audits everything down to the invoice level. And then they say, ‘No, no this is where we’re going to allow the rates to be set,’” Cox said.

While Cox admits the company should have been more forthright with homeowners about the increased costs, some residents say they’re just as angry with the PSC, which consists of elected officials.

“My main concern is that the Public Service Commission is not protecting the captive consumer,” Hess said.

We reached out to Commissioner Eric Skrmetta, who represents St. Tammany Parish. We asked for an on-camera interview, but he never returned our call.

We also asked for an on-camera interview with Commissioner Craig Greene, who represents Terrebonne Parish. Instead, a member of his staff sent us a statement saying Greene wasn’t at the October PSC meeting when Magnolia’s most recent rate hike was approved. The aide said Greene remains committed to working with all customers to ensure they receive reliable water and wastewater services at reasonable rates.

The neighbors we’ve spoken to say they understand the need for upgrades to their systems.

“Yes, we need improvements,” Fredricks said. “We absolutely do, but we don’t need to be taken to the bank over it.”

But they said the rate increase should have been handled better, and some worry about how they’ll carry the additional cost.

“I’m a single mom,” Guidry said. “It really is burdensome, because when you set up a budget and you have so much allotted for each bill, it’s a huge increase.”

Cox said as the company grows and finishes improvements on various water systems, costs will go down on the sewer side and balance out over the next few years.

Magnolia Water customers with questions about their bill can contact the company online here, or by calling 1-855-643-8152.

If you have a consumer complaint you’d like us to look into, call the Fox 8 Defenders, staffed with volunteers from the National Council of Jewish Women at 1-877-670-6397. Or click here to fill out our online complaint form, which is the easiest way to reach us.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.