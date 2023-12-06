Heart of Louisiana: Fausse Park

LAKE FAUSSE POINTE, La. (WVUE) - Lake Fausse Pointe in South Louisiana contains a rare forest of ancient cypress trees. And after spending a lifetime fishing and hunting around the tree-lined lake, one man is on a mission to turn the area into a national park.

“This is the Yellowstone of the South,” Harold Schoeffler said. “It’s one of the most beautiful spots on Earth, and it’s certainly worth preserving.”

What makes this lake unique are the groves of ancient old-growth bald cypress trees that fill the shallow water near the shoreline, some said to be more than 1500 years old, as Dave McNamara shows in the Heart of Louisiana.

