‘I’m so proud of him’: Mulkey believes Jayden Daniels is easy choice for Heisman Trophy

Kim Mulkey
Kim Mulkey(WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s iconic women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey can talk some football, too.

Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 5, Mulkey visited with WAFB-TV about LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and his Heisman Trophy chances, saying Daniels is the clear-cut choice for the prestigious award. Mulkey believes Daniels has improved from his first to second year at LSU as much as any player possibly ever could, which is obviously reflected in his huge statistical jump from 2022 to 2023.

RELATED: LSU QB Jayden Daniels named Heisman Trophy finalist

WAFB-TV’s coverage of Jayden Daniels at the Heisman begins Thursday evening, Dec. 7, from New York City.

