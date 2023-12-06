Jefferson Parish residents can expect a new recycling bill, whether they use the service or not

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Despite some calls to end recycling in Jefferson Parish, council members approved a new contract for services on Wed., Dec. 6.

Jefferson Parish hired Ramelli Janitorial Services (RJS) to head recycling collection and processing in the new year in a 5-2 council vote. RJS currently manages the recycling program in Kenner.

Weekly curbside pickup will cost 112,000 households across the parish an additional $4.49 a month.

The two councilmen who opposed the new contract, Scott Walker and Deano Bonano, say their votes aren’t a reflection of the proposal, but of the program as a whole.

“This is what we have in a situation and a program that I feel like doesn’t work very well and is kind of broken,” Walker said. “What my office received was more against recycling than for recycling, and it was close.”

Robert Ramelli says with a little more education, people might start participating a little more.

The recycling program will come at a cost for all parish residents, though Walker says only 30% use the service.

“I’m against putting another fee on our public right now when everything is going to go up in 2024,” Walker said. “So, I’m not crazy about the fee and I’m not crazy about the situation as it is, but it is what it is.”

Ramelli’s start date is up to the council. He says service can begin as early as January 1 with the bins households are already using. Larger 65-gallon bins with lids could be distributed 30 to 45 days after.

In the meantime, Ramelli says he’s getting to work on some tips for those new to recycling.

“There’s a list of things that we’re going to put together that we’re going to pass out to our residents, so they’ll know what they’re supposed to do,” Ramelli said.

Ramelli says plans are being made for one of his employees to work with the parish, searching for grants, to help offset the costs for households.

