Las Vegas police respond to active shooter alert at UNLV; suspect deceased

FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday...
FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday afternoon.(FOX5)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department along with University Police reported an active shooter alert at the campus around noon.

The university advised those in the Frank and Estella Beam Hall building to evacuate to a safe area as well as the Student Union.

Police shared on X, formally Twitter, that there are “multiple victims” and advised everyone to avoid the area while the situation remains active.

Just after 12:30 p.m. PT, police updated the situation saying they had located one suspect and that person was deceased.

This is a developing story with updates to follow

