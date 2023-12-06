BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU looking to add a few more recruits in 2024 signing class

Many linebacker Tylen Singleton is a member of the 2024 LSU recruiting class
Many linebacker Tylen Singleton is a member of the 2024 LSU recruiting class(kalb)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early National Signing Day is almost here, and the LSU Tigers are still in the mix to land some big-name in-state recruits.

Right now, the 2024 recruiting class possesses 26 commits. They can all sign with the Tigers on Dec. 20.

The class is ranked No. 13 in the country by On3.

So who could be next, there’s two possible names to keep an eye on.

Evangel defensive lineman Gabriel Reliford decommitted from Texas A&M after Jimbo Fisher got fired. According to On3, he’s the 7th best defensive lineman in the country. All signs point to Reliford joining the ‘24 Tiger class.

Acadiana defensive lineman Dominick McKinley is currently committed to the Aggies. There’s no word if he would decommit, but LSU is still keeping tabs on him. Tiger coaches, Frank Wilson and Matt House, watched McKinley’s game against Karr this past Friday. McKinley is 6′5″, 280 pounds.

Here’s a full lists of the LSU 2024 class by position. National position rankings are according to On3:

QUARTERBACK

Colin Hurley (Jacksonville, FL), Position rank: 19

RUNNING BACK

Caden Durham (Duncanville, TX), Position rank: 9

WIDE RECEIVER

Jelani Watkins (Houston, TX), Position rank: 32

Kylan Billiot (Houma, LA), Position rank: 41

Michael Turner (River Ridge, LA), Position rank: 48

TIGHT END

Trey’Dez Green (Jackson, LA), Position rank: 1

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Weston Davis (Beaumont, TX), Position rank: 5

Ethan Calloway (Moorseville, NC), Position rank: 19

Ory Williams (Buda, TX), Position rank: 28

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Khayree Lee (Marrero, LA), Position rank: 45

Joseph Cryer (Leesville, LA), Position rank: 84

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

De’Myrion Johnson (New Iberia, LA), Position rank: 52

Shone Washington (New Orleans, LA, Position rank: 6

Ahmad Breaux (Ruston, LA), Position rank: 61

EDGE

CJ Jackson (Tucker, GA), Position rank: 20

LINEBACKER

Tylen Singleton (Many, LA), Position rank: 10

Kolaj Cobbins (Destrehan, LA), Position rank: 22

Xavier Watkins (Jonesboro, LA), Position rank: 25

Davhon Keys (Aledo, TX), Position rank: 31

CORNERBACK

Ju’Juan Johnson (Lafayette, LA), Position rank: 27

PJ Woodland (Hattiesburg, MS), Position rank: 53

Wallace Foster (New Orleans, LA), Position rank: 75

Bernard Causey (New Orleans, LA), Position rank: 80

SAFETY

Dashawn McBryde (Denham Springs, LA), Position rank: 4

Joel Rogers (St. Francisville), Position rank: 17

KICKER

Aeron Burrell (Bossier City), Position rank: 1

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
A fight between two McDonald's employees lead to a shooting on Canal Street on Wed., Nov. 29.
Fight between McDonald’s employees leads to shooting in New Orleans

Latest News

Kim Mulkey
‘I’m so proud of him’: Mulkey believes Jayden Daniels is easy choice for Heisman Trophy
FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Florida during...
Jayden Daniels’ bowl game status still undecided, Brian Kelly says
LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl
No. 13 LSU to meet Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) center and the team holds up the championship trophy...
NCAA President Charlie Baker calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes