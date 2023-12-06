LSU looking to add a few more recruits in 2024 signing class

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early National Signing Day is almost here, and the LSU Tigers are still in the mix to land some big-name in-state recruits.

Right now, the 2024 recruiting class possesses 26 commits. They can all sign with the Tigers on Dec. 20.

The class is ranked No. 13 in the country by On3.

So who could be next, there’s two possible names to keep an eye on.

Evangel defensive lineman Gabriel Reliford decommitted from Texas A&M after Jimbo Fisher got fired. According to On3, he’s the 7th best defensive lineman in the country. All signs point to Reliford joining the ‘24 Tiger class.

Acadiana defensive lineman Dominick McKinley is currently committed to the Aggies. There’s no word if he would decommit, but LSU is still keeping tabs on him. Tiger coaches, Frank Wilson and Matt House, watched McKinley’s game against Karr this past Friday. McKinley is 6′5″, 280 pounds.

Here’s a full lists of the LSU 2024 class by position. National position rankings are according to On3:

QUARTERBACK

Colin Hurley (Jacksonville, FL), Position rank: 19

RUNNING BACK

Caden Durham (Duncanville, TX), Position rank: 9

WIDE RECEIVER

Jelani Watkins (Houston, TX), Position rank: 32

Kylan Billiot (Houma, LA), Position rank: 41

Michael Turner (River Ridge, LA), Position rank: 48

TIGHT END

Trey’Dez Green (Jackson, LA), Position rank: 1

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Weston Davis (Beaumont, TX), Position rank: 5

Ethan Calloway (Moorseville, NC), Position rank: 19

Ory Williams (Buda, TX), Position rank: 28

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Khayree Lee (Marrero, LA), Position rank: 45

Joseph Cryer (Leesville, LA), Position rank: 84

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

De’Myrion Johnson (New Iberia, LA), Position rank: 52

Shone Washington (New Orleans, LA, Position rank: 6

Ahmad Breaux (Ruston, LA), Position rank: 61

EDGE

CJ Jackson (Tucker, GA), Position rank: 20

LINEBACKER

Tylen Singleton (Many, LA), Position rank: 10

Kolaj Cobbins (Destrehan, LA), Position rank: 22

Xavier Watkins (Jonesboro, LA), Position rank: 25

Davhon Keys (Aledo, TX), Position rank: 31

CORNERBACK

Ju’Juan Johnson (Lafayette, LA), Position rank: 27

PJ Woodland (Hattiesburg, MS), Position rank: 53

Wallace Foster (New Orleans, LA), Position rank: 75

Bernard Causey (New Orleans, LA), Position rank: 80

SAFETY

Dashawn McBryde (Denham Springs, LA), Position rank: 4

Joel Rogers (St. Francisville), Position rank: 17

KICKER

Aeron Burrell (Bossier City), Position rank: 1

