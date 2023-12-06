New Orleans officials were warned of flooding days ahead of time, NWS says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the aftermath of Saturday’s (Dec. 2) flooding and questions surrounding officials’ response, the National Weather Service says it began warning New Orleans officials of flooding potential as early as Wednesday.

On Saturday morning, century-old turbines failed during rounds of heavy rainfall, cutting power to five of the city’s pumping stations. New Orleans residents never received a NOLA Ready alert about potential street flooding or neutral ground parking.

The Broadmoor intersection of Octavia and Conti was filled with rainwater that Richard Bates said continued to rise even after the rain stopped.

“The rain had stopped but the water kept creeping up,” Bates recalled. “If all the pumps were working, that doesn’t happen.”

The Sewerage and Water Board says turbines 4 and 5 were down, forcing them to allocate power. Some of the available power was used to draw down canals that had become dangerously high.

“Once we lost turbine 4, that caused pumping in the old city drainage area to slow down and affected pump stations 1, 2, 4, 6, and 7,” said SWBNO Chief Engineer and Interim General Superintendent Ron Spooner.

“How do you geographically have one portion of the city that doesn’t have any power to the pumping stations?” asked Councilmember Joseph Giarrusso.

City officials say the NWS failed to convey the severity of Saturday’s flood risk south of Lake Ponchartrain. At a press conference on Monday, Collin Arnold, Director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said the city was caught off-guard, more concerned about winds and lightning.

“We reviewed the weather the night before. What we were getting from the National Weather Service was not fitting to what occurred Saturday morning,” Arnold said. “By the time we started getting an idea of that cell that was parked over us and kept regenerating, unfortunately, it was too late for an alert to lift neutral ground parking.”

As early as 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Fox 8 Chief Meteorologist Bruce Katz warned that overnight storms carried the threat of flash flooding overnight into Saturday morning.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Heavy rains are possible which could lead to flooding. Stay weather aware! #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/fbLVWXBZQg — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 1, 2023

Bruce: Your weather Authority is issuing a FIRST ALERT for tonight through Saturday morning for spotty heavy downpours and a Flash Flood watch overnight through Saturday morning. Lowland flooding is possible with training downpours. pic.twitter.com/Jw35PZmSag — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 1, 2023

Bruce: Storms tonight with the threat of flash flooding. A First Alert for heavy rain and flood potential overnight into Saturday morning. Rain continues through saturday evening before we dry out Sunday. pic.twitter.com/45h9cLMtEP — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 2, 2023

The NWS said the storm went as predicted, with advisories issued as early as Wednesday, which were elevated to flood warnings Friday night.

“On the evening of Friday, as we work through Saturday morning, and the rain worked its way into the area, we use a combination of things to decide to pull the trigger on flash flood warnings,” said Benjamin Schott, with the National Weather Service in Slidell.

Large shield of moderate to heavy rain moving NE. This will hang around another several hours before moving completely out of the area pic.twitter.com/me7mKU8Qd9 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) December 2, 2023

Storms will continue to develop and move over the same areas this morning with lower intensity after sunrise but rainfall will remain over most of these areas through much of the day. pic.twitter.com/fRrj6Jloeg — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) December 2, 2023

The New Orleans City Council has called on the Sewerage and Water Board to provide a report of turbine failures, mechanical issues, and a timeline for repairs at 1 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 6.

RELATED STORIES

Some Jefferson Parish residents rely on Orleans Parish to drain floodwaters

New Orleans vehicle owners have little recourse but to pay for damage from Saturday’s flood

Bates echoes the sentiments of many New Orleanians, hoping long-term solutions are found at Wednesday’s hearing.

“I know sea level rise is affecting every coastal area, and we are certainly one, and that’s one of the most important things we face as a community,” said Bates.

Councilman Giarrusso is also questioning the city’s cleaning of drainage catch basins.

“Last year, the council and city allocated $10 million for catch basin cleaning and that contract still hasn’t been finalized,” he said.

A spokesman for the city says catch basin cleaning contracts have been awarded work is expected to begin in January.

City officials say a new power substation and new turbines will address some of the power issues the city experienced Saturday, but that station won’t be ready until 2025.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.