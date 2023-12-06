BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Filtered sun and cool temperatures today, a cold night ahead

First Alert for weekend storms
Some strong to severe storms likely Saturday evening.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front moved through overnight leading to a chilly and breezy start to Wednesday morning. Some high thin clouds are holding on, but many more sunny breaks to work with through the day. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s even with the sun. Thursday will bring another cold start under mostly clear sky. Lows south of Lake Pontchartrain fall into the middle 40s with mid 30s and frost possible north. By Thursday afternoon winds become more easterly and we will see clouds lower and thicken. Warmer and more moist air returns through Friday with highs peaking back in the 70s ahead of the next front on Saturday evening. Saturday storms could be strong to severe during the evening. We are giving the First Alert to stay aware of the forecast heading into the weekend. Sunday the rain and clouds should clear with cold conditions settling back in for next week.

