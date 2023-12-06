BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

‘Snoop on the Stoop’ breaks out of box to spread Christmas cheer

A family's "Snoop on the Stoop" broke out of its box to spread Christmas cheer. (Credit: Instagram/@ronnienotronald via TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A family’s “Snoop on the Stoop” broke out of its box to spread a little Christmas cheer.

A video posted to Instagram shows a girl who woke up to find that her “Snoop on the Stoop” had broken out of its box.

“He punched out!” the girl said.

The “Snoop on the Stoop” is a play on the classic “Elf on the Shelf” and features a plush toy resembling Snoop Dogg.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
A fight between two McDonald's employees lead to a shooting on Canal Street on Wed., Nov. 29.
Fight between McDonald’s employees leads to shooting in New Orleans

Latest News

Writer/producer Norman Lear speaks at a Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for actress Marla...
Norman Lear, producer of TV’s ‘All in the Family’ and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101
Police respond to a home in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday where they said two people were...
Suspect in custody after 6 dead and 3 injured in series of attacks in Texas, authorities say
FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras...
Taylor Swift named Time’s Person of the Year
The fourth Republican presidential debate for 2024 includes four White House hopefuls....
4 GOP presidential candidates to debate