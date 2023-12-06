BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

SWAT on scene of man barricaded in Mid City apartment, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man has barricaded himself inside of a home in Mid City, prompting a large police presence including a SWAT team.

The man was in an apartment at the intersection of South Dorgenois and Gravier streets. Police responded around 11 a.m. on Wed., Dec. 6.

The New Orleans Police Department provided few details, only that the “situation involves a wanted individual” who was unwilling to surrender.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
A fight between two McDonald's employees lead to a shooting on Canal Street on Wed., Nov. 29.
Fight between McDonald’s employees leads to shooting in New Orleans

Latest News

generic graphic
Deputies investigating fatal shooting north of Slidell, sheriff says
NOPD responds to SWAT roll in Mid-City
NOPD responds to SWAT roll in Mid-City
A federal appeals court in New Orleans on Tuesday (Dec. 5) heard arguments in an ongoing case...
Federal appeals court weighs whether violent juvenile offenders can be housed at Angola facility
Meaghan Flores
Former Marksville teacher indicted on charges involving a juvenile