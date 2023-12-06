SWAT on scene of man barricaded in Mid City apartment, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man has barricaded himself inside of a home in Mid City, prompting a large police presence including a SWAT team.

The man was in an apartment at the intersection of South Dorgenois and Gravier streets. Police responded around 11 a.m. on Wed., Dec. 6.

The New Orleans Police Department provided few details, only that the “situation involves a wanted individual” who was unwilling to surrender.

