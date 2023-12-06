BBB Accredited Business
Terrebonne board votes to consolidate three schools

More than 100 parents and students packed the Terrebonne Parish School Board meeting Tuesday...
More than 100 parents and students packed the Terrebonne Parish School Board meeting Tuesday (Dec. 5) before a vote on whether to consolidate certain schools.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ashlyn Brothers
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - The Terrebonne Parish School voted Tuesday (Dec. 5) to consolidate three district schools before next school year, over the objections of dozens of parents and students who packed a public meeting.

The plan, passed by a 6-3 vote, means the district will shutter three elementary schools. They are Bayou Black Elementary and Honduras Elementary in Houma, and Gibson Elementary in the town of Gibson.

District officials cited two driving forces prompting the consolidation plan: Declining student enrollment and a shortage of certified, high-quality teachers.

The district said its enrollment of 15,028 students in the current school year represented a 12 percent drop from four years ago, and was 20 percent lower than in the 2013-14 school year. The shrinking enrollment has cost the district nearly $8.5 million in reduced funding for operations in the last five years.

Officials said its average class size is down to about 17 students, with some as low as 14. That, along with the teacher shortage in Terrebonne, has led to dozens of empty classrooms across district campuses.

Students from the shuttered campuses will be reassigned next fall as follows:

  • Bayou Black students from zones 36C and 37C will attend Mulberry Elementary in Houma
  • Bayou Black students from zones 36D, 37D, 36E and 37E will attend Schriever Elementary if in Pre-K through third grades, and Caldwell Middle School if in grades 4-6
  • Gibson Elementary students will attend Schriever Elementary if in Pre-K through third grades, and Caldwell Middle School if in grades 4-6
  • Honduras Elementary students from zones 28D, 29B and 29C will attend Village East Elementary
  • Honduras Elementary students from zones 27C, 28C and 30D will attend Acadian Elementary

