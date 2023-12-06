BBB Accredited Business
Two-day job fair begins to fill positions for new Niagara Bottling plant in Ponchatoula

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - If you’re on the hunt for a new job, there’s a chance for you to get hired soon.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission, in partnership with Niagara Bottling, LLC., will host a two-day hiring event in Hammond, La., to fill positions for their new plant in Ponchatoula, La.

The job fair will take place on the following dates and times:

  • Wednesday, Dec. 6: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 7: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission, in partnership with Niagara Bottling, LLC., will host a two-day hiring event in Hammond, La., to fill positions for their new plant in Ponchatoula, La.(Louisiana Workforce Commission)

The hiring fair will take place at Chappapeela Sports Park. The address is 19325 Hipark Boulevard in Hammond, La.

Job openings include:

  • Production Operator
  • Warehouse Associate
  • Warehouse Supervisor
  • Production Supervisor
  • Maintenance Tech
  • Senior Maintenance Tech
  • Quality Assurance

