Two-day job fair begins to fill positions for new Niagara Bottling plant in Ponchatoula
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - If you’re on the hunt for a new job, there’s a chance for you to get hired soon.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission, in partnership with Niagara Bottling, LLC., will host a two-day hiring event in Hammond, La., to fill positions for their new plant in Ponchatoula, La.
The job fair will take place on the following dates and times:
- Wednesday, Dec. 6: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 7: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The hiring fair will take place at Chappapeela Sports Park. The address is 19325 Hipark Boulevard in Hammond, La.
Job openings include:
- Production Operator
- Warehouse Associate
- Warehouse Supervisor
- Production Supervisor
- Maintenance Tech
- Senior Maintenance Tech
- Quality Assurance
