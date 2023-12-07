BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

2 elementary students start ‘Dapper Wednesdays’ at school to build confidence

“Dapper Wednesdays” all started when two third graders, James Ramage and Lincoln Bolitho, came to school in a suit, tie, and a hat. (Source: WABI)
By Sierra Whaley and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHELSEA, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – On Wednesdays at an elementary school in Maine, it’s a dapper affair.

“Dapper Wednesdays” all started when two third graders, James Ramage and Lincoln Bolitho, came to Chelsea Elementary School in a suit, tie, and a hat.

James said he started wearing his suit to school in second grade, and by this school year, Lincoln joined him.

Soon after, the boys caught the eye of technology teacher Dean Paquette, who also wanted to join in on the fun.

“One day at lunch time, Mr. P came, and he said, ‘Let me know when you’re wearing your suit again, and I’ll wear mine, too,’ and we all agreed on Wednesday and that turned into Dapper Day,” James said.

Now, the two 8-year-olds and Paquette continue to dress up every Wednesday, continuing to recruit new students to follow suit.

Paquette said his main goal is to let all students be included if they want to participate, because he sees “Dapper Day” as a confidence boost. He even began loaning his ties every Wednesday to students who don’t have one.

“They feel better about themselves, and of course everybody around them is going to be telling them that they look nice, and it allows the teachers also to help with the kids’ self-esteem,” Paquette said.

And it turns out, he’s right.

“When people compliment me, it makes my heart feel good,” James said.

Principal Allison Hernandez saw the trend and decided to make “Dapper Wednesdays” official.

“We support all things that kids do, right? So that is my job to support them in their endeavors,” Hernandez said.

Now, every Tuesday afternoon before school ends, the school secretary reminds students to wear their fancy clothes the following day.

Community members have begun supporting the “Dapper Wednesday” fund by donating money for nice clothes.

As for James and Lincoln, they both said they’re happy to inspire their classmates and even other schools to participate in this trend, and they hope the tradition carries on.

“I hope that our legacy here for ‘Dapper Wednesday’ keeps going on and on,” Lincoln said.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
File photo of tools
Man fatally crushed while repairing car in New Orleans, police say

Latest News

Highway Patrol said a Mercer County Deputy was standing outside and behind the patrol vehicle...
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
First responders work the scene of a crash in Waltham, Mass., after a person in a vehicle...
Officer and utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect also accused of stealing cruiser
Area schools and roadways close due to smoke from marsh fires in Lafourche Parish
Smoke from marsh fires prompts school, road closures in Lafourche Parish
Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina