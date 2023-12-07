BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

6-year-old girl abandoned at hospital, officials searching for her family

Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was...
Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was left at a hospital in Texas.(X/@TexasDFPS)
By Amanda Alvarado and TMX Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) - Authorities are looking for the family of a girl who was abandoned at a hospital in Dallas on Sunday.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services posted a photo of the girl on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, with the hope of locating her family.

The girl told authorities that her name is Alejandra. They believe she is 6 years old.

She was dropped off in the emergency room at Baylor Medical Center.

The state’s Baby Moses law does allow parents to legally leave some children at designated safe places, but it only applies to unharmed babies up to 60 days old. Abandoning an older child is a crime that could result in jail time.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the girl or her family’s identity to contact Maria Villegas with the Texas DFPS at 214-901-4649.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. TMX contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
File photo of tools
Man fatally crushed while repairing car in New Orleans, police say

Latest News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims that IDF forces have surrounded the home of...
Israel: Hamas leader's house encircled
Area schools and roadways close due to smoke from marsh fires in Lafourche Parish
Area schools and roadways close due to smoke from marsh fires in Lafourche Parish
At 103 years old, Ira “Ike” Schab is one of the last survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl...
103-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, one of the few left, reflects on 82nd anniversary
Pearl Harbor survivor Ira "Ike" Schab, 103, wears a U.S. Navy cap as he sits at the kitchen...
‘I owe them’: At 103, Pearl Harbor survivor returns to honor comrades lost in attack