Area schools and roadways close due to smoke from marsh fires in Lafourche Parish

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - ROAD CLOSURES: portions of US Hwy 90 and LA Hwy 182 are closed due to smoke from marsh fires.

US Hwy 90 Closure: between LA Hwy 316 (Bayou Blue Road) and LA Hwy 182 (Houma/Raceland - Exit 210).

LA Hwy 182 Closure: Between LA Hwy 653 and LA Hwy 660 (Coteau Road).

Motorists should use caution as traffic congestion will be present. Adjust travel times accordingly and utilize maps/GPS apps to plan alternate routes.

Due to current road closures in the Raceland area, the following schools will be closed today:

  • Raceland Lower Elementary
  • Raceland Upper Elementary
  • Raceland Middle
  • Bayou Blue Elementary
  • Bayou Blue Upper Elementary
  • Bayou Blue Middle
  • Central Lafourche High School.

