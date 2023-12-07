Area schools and roadways close due to smoke from marsh fires in Lafourche Parish

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - ROAD CLOSURES: portions of US Hwy 90 and LA Hwy 182 are closed due to smoke from marsh fires.

US Hwy 90 Closure: between LA Hwy 316 (Bayou Blue Road) and LA Hwy 182 (Houma/Raceland - Exit 210).

LA Hwy 182 Closure: Between LA Hwy 653 and LA Hwy 660 (Coteau Road).

Motorists should use caution as traffic congestion will be present. Adjust travel times accordingly and utilize maps/GPS apps to plan alternate routes.

Marsh fire smoke has shut down a stretch of Highway 90 and other state highways near Raceland.



It’s best to leave early and find an alternate route until the roads open back up.



Several schools have closed for the day. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/qxfIZfzx97 — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) December 7, 2023

Due to current road closures in the Raceland area, the following schools will be closed today:

Raceland Lower Elementary

Raceland Upper Elementary

Raceland Middle

Bayou Blue Elementary

Bayou Blue Upper Elementary

Bayou Blue Middle

Central Lafourche High School.

