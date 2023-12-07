By The Numbers Week 14 - Odd Stats & More

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the Saints prepare for a second week of home cooking with a week 14 contest vs. the Panthers, here’s a look behind the action with some numbers, stats, and all-around fun facts that make this matchup what it is:

The Saints lead the all-time series vs. the Panthers with a record of 30-28

The Saints are 15-12 vs the Panthers in the Superdome

The Panthers haven’t won two consecutive games in the Superdome since 2014-15

QB Derek Carr is 3-0 in his career against the Panthers, totaling 782 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

RB Alvin Kamara has totaled 891 all-purpose yards in 10 games vs. Carolina in his career, also adding 6 scores.

The Saints have averaged 21 points per game this season while the Panthers have allowed 26 ppg this season.

The Saints have allowed an average of 21 ppg this season, while the Panthers have scored an average of 16 ppg this season.

Derek Carr will be the first Saints QB to face the Panthers twice in one season since Drew Brees during the 2020 season.

