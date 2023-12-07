BBB Accredited Business
City Park leaders present first renderings of new master plan

By David Jones
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Neighbors in New Orleans crowded into an auditorium at Warren Easton Charter High School for the second public meeting soliciting input on City Park’s new master plan, with the focus of this meeting being on connectivity and accessibility.

Last year, City Park was converted from a state-run agency to a conservancy model. City Park Conservancy (or CPC) is the entity overseeing the park.

Cara Lambright, President and CEO of CPC, said the new master plan will guide transformations at the massive park for generations to come.

Transformations, she said, which have been a long time in the making.

“Anyone who goes to City Park a lot can kind of feel the south side of the park feels completely different than the north side of the park, so different it’s even divided by a railroad and a highway,” Lambright said. “What can we really do to connect those two things?”

Connecting the south and north ends of the park was a major topic Wednesday night, with renderings presented showing a re-imagined underpass at Henry Thomas Dr. allowing bicyclists and pedestrians to feel more comfortable passing beneath I-610.

Also, adding amenities like walking and biking trails, restrooms and native vegetation and landscaping on the north side of the park.

“There’s just vast amounts of area up there that people can’t get to, people don’t know what’s there and they don’t feel comfortable moving around in it,” Lambright said. “The north side of the park is kind of the area where we’re really envisioning a lot of moments in nature, a forested experience, returning to a Louisiana landscape.”

Residents and parkgoers who came out for the open house-style meeting had thoughts on how the park could be changed for the better.

“Connectivity is not the best right now. I feel like parts of the park are still so separated and it’s not as easy to navigate from one area to the next,” said Anandi Premlall. “I think having a lot more food options would be amazing in different areas of the park, having more trails, more walking trails, more biking trails.”

Partners from the firm hired to draft and finalize the master plan, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates (or MVVA), said City Park is a humongous stretch of land that provides endless opportunity for the city.

“Right now, City Park has a lot of frustration in that: you can be in one part of the park enjoying it, and then you have to leave the park to get to another part of the experience. We want to try to figure out how to connect all that back together,” said Gullivar Shepard, a partner with MVVA.

“The master plan is trying to find a way to guide the design for the park in the future. We’re using this themed or layered approach of circulation, water systems, landscape types and destinations and using it as a way to cull people’s desires and needs for a park out of them.”

Lambright said the master plan is expected to be completed around December 2024. She said community feedback is always welcome, and their online survey has gathered more than five thousand responses so far.

Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Councilmembers question city leaders and SWBNO over flood response, pump conditions
City Park leaders present first renderings of new master plan
