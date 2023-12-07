BBB Accredited Business
Councilmembers question city leaders and SWBNO over flood response, pump conditions

Heavy rain inundated streets in New Orleans on Sat., Dec. 2.
Heavy rain inundated streets in New Orleans on Sat., Dec. 2.
By Chris Welty, Chris Joseph and Ashlyn Brothers
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Councilmembers on Wed., Dec. 6 called on city leaders and the Sewerage and Water Board (SWBNO) to provide answers about what went wrong during Saturday’s flooding rain event.

In the early morning hours on Sat., Dec. 2, two turbines failed during rounds of heavy rainfall, cutting power to five of the city’s pumping stations. New Orleans residents never received a NOLA Ready alert about potential street flooding or neutral ground parking.

Once the discussion began, the city council quickly called Collin Arnold, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, to join SWBNO leadership at the table.

Arnold’s department manages the NOLA Ready system. He admitted it was his responsibility and error to not send out a NOLA Ready alert about the weather. He said he was predominantly focused on the threat of tornadoes and lightning, not the threat of flooding.

Throughout the council’s questioning of Arnold, he pushed back on the concept that the system creates weather alerts. He says NOLA ready amplifies advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

He also said lifting neutral ground parking and sending that alert creates safety, environmental, and logistical risks, especially once the roads have already started flooding.

Arnold said moving forward, NOLA Ready would look into how it can rely on automated weather alerts, limiting the human element in the decision-making.

Councilmembers also pressed the Sewerage and Water Board about the status of the city’s turbines and pumps and what needs to be done to repair them sooner rather than later.

Councilman Joe Giarrusso proposed looking into fronting SWBNO nearly $30 million to expedite the construction of a new power substation, currently set to go online in the summer of 2025.

Deputy General Superintendent Steve Nelson called Giarrusso’s gesture kind but said it is premature to know if an influx of cash would speed up construction on a pumping station he called a game-changer.

The SWBNO is planning on launching a new dashboard that will display real-time updates for pumping stations. Nelson says the dashboard is being tested internally before a public launch.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

