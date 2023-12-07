Aerosmith video star Dean Kelly again arrested on sex crime allegations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dean Kelly, a former New Orleans model, perhaps best known for his role in Aerosmith’s “Crazy” video, has been arrested again on sex crimes allegations.

The New Orleans Police Department announced the 52-year-old’s arrest on Thurs., Dec. 7. Kelly was arrested by Special Victims Divisions officers and was booked into jail on one count each of attempted third-degree rape and sexual battery.

Police say the incident reportedly happened in October. Further details were not provided.

Kelly was released from custody in June of 2022 after serving 10 years in prison for sexual battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and a murder-for-hire plot to kill one of his victims, former Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, Orleans DA Jason Williams, and Criminal Court District Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier.

In 2005, police say Kelly lured three young women to his home in Uptown posing as a talent scout. Initially jailed on suspicion of raping the three women, Kelly pleaded guilty in Sept. 2013 to two counts of sexual battery and one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

In June 2014, Kelly violated the terms of his probation by using a social media account and failing to register some of his phones with the sexual offender registry.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the NOPD Special Victims Division at (504) 658-5523 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.

