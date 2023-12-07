BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man dead after being run over at a sawmill

FILE - Authorities say a man died in a sawmill accident in Wisconsin.
FILE - Authorities say a man died in a sawmill accident in Wisconsin.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BROWNING, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A man is dead following a loader incident at a sawmill in Wisconsin, WEAU reports.

Authorities said they received a report Tuesday afternoon that a man had been run over by a loader at the Crass Sawmill in the Town of Browning, Wis.

According to reports, the man was not conscious or breathing when the 911 call was made.

When deputies arrived, they said the man was lying on the ground dead with head trauma.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Mark Frischman.

According to authorities, Frischman was talking with another person in the driveway near a loader that was unloading a tractor-trailer. The conversation ended, and the other person walked away. The other person turned around and saw Frischman had been backed over by the loader.

The loader operator was backing a loader that is not equipped with a backup camera or backup alarms, authorities said. The operator was unaware Frischman was standing in the path of the loader.

Authorities said Frischman may have been unable to hear the loader approaching him with the sounds of tractor-trailers nearby and other equipment running.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
File photo of tools
Man fatally crushed while repairing car in New Orleans, police say

Latest News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims that IDF forces have surrounded the home of...
Israel: Hamas leader's house encircled
Area schools and roadways close due to smoke from marsh fires in Lafourche Parish
Area schools and roadways close due to smoke from marsh fires in Lafourche Parish
At 103 years old, Ira “Ike” Schab is one of the last survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl...
103-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, one of the few left, reflects on 82nd anniversary
Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was...
6-year-old girl abandoned at hospital, officials searching for her family
Pearl Harbor survivor Ira "Ike" Schab, 103, wears a U.S. Navy cap as he sits at the kitchen...
‘I owe them’: At 103, Pearl Harbor survivor returns to honor comrades lost in attack