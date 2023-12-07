Michael Thomas remains in the spotlight while on injured reserve

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Nov. 21 the Saints placed wide receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve with a knee injury. At the minimum, a player is out four games when placed on IR.

Thomas hasn’t made any news on the field while injured, but off of it, the receiver gained some attention during the Lions-Saints game this past Sunday.

Thomas posted three times on X (formerly Twitter): “AT wide open,” “When your eyes don’t work you get people hurt it’s no mystery. And it’s something that needs to be studied,” and “God is with Jameis.”

After posting several times during the Saints-Lions game on Sunday, Michael Thomas has disabled his account on X pic.twitter.com/1h5sc1li00 — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) December 3, 2023

NFL All-22 film showed A.T. Perry was wide open on a play that Derek Carr threw an interception on.

Thomas would later deactivate his account. Saints head coach Dennis Allen reacted on Monday.

“We’ll keep that in house, but I guess I was made aware of that last night,” said Allen.

Teammate Alvin Kamara also weighed in on the since deleted posts.

“I don’t know everything that he tweeted, but I’ve seen a couple and I wouldn’t say that I particularly have a problem with anything,” Kamara said to the Associated Press. “That’s his personal opinion. Now, if he wants to broadcast it, that’s on him.”

The receiver could return to the Saints roster for the Rams game on Dec. 21.

Thomas missed 31 of 34 games in the 2021-22 season. He’s played in 10 games this season. Pulling in 39 receptions for 448 yards and one touchdown catch.

Thomas signed a one-year deal this offseason that is worth between $10-15 million.

