Nicondra: Warm and moist air return ahead of weekend storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a frigid start with temperatures dipping right down to the dry dew points in the 30s and low 40s the promised rebound began quickly for the afternoon. Temperatures made it back into the 60s for highs and Friday will be even warmer starting out in the 40s north and 50s south with highs near 70. We are seeing a surge of warm and moist air ahead of the next cold front expected late Saturday night. Friday clouds will lower and thicken. We could see a spotty light shower or two, but most rain holds off. Saturday will start off much warmer and highs will peak in the upper 70s before showers and storms Saturday evening into the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center highlights southeast Louisiana and the and the Mississippi Gulf Coast in the marginal or lowest level one risk area for Severe Weather. The area is also highlighted in the lowest risk region for Excessive Rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center. Storms should move on early Sunday allowing for drier and much colder conditions to settle back in to finish the weekend.

