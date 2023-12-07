BBB Accredited Business
A warming trend before weekend storms

Warmer temperatures arrive before another cold front
A cold front will bring storms Saturday night.
A cold front will bring storms Saturday night.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After several days below average with cold mornings, we’ll swing back in the other direction before a strong cold front pushes through Saturday night.

Highs return to the mid 60s for Thursday under mostly sunny skies but a bigger warm up comes Friday as we’re back in the lower 70s. The southerly flow that warms us up will also bring in higher dew points which helps to add fuel for the incoming cold front Saturday.

The FOX 8 weather team has issued a First Alert for storms late Saturday. Strong to severe storms are possible as we’re now in a level 1 out of 5 for severe potential. While it’s not likely, there is still a chance a strong storm or two to move through overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. The good news? This front is moving quickly so flooding is not as high of a possibility as it was last weekend. The cold front also looks to be a little weaker once it gets to us which could keep our severe weather chances low but not down to zero. It will be watched closely, and more updates will come as we get closer with more high-res data.

A sharp cool down is in store for Sunday behind the front. Expect rain to end early and highs only to warm to the 50s for a few days into the next week.

