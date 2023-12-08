Arabi remembers Pearl Harbor victims 82 years after attacks

ARABI, La (WVUE) - People, young and old, gathered at Arabi’s Pearl Harbor Memorial Park on Thursday (Dec. 7) to remember sacrifices made during the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Pearl Harbor Memorial Park was the first memorial created to honor Pearl Harbor victims in the United States.

Surviving relatives told the stories of their loved ones on the 82nd anniversary of the attacks. These stories captured the hearts of Chalmette High School students. One of those students was senior Ethan Nata, a school choir member.

“It’s shaped the course of history,” Nata said. “It leaves a lasting impression just seeing the reactions and saying how much people are truly impacted.”

Nata wasn’t born 82 years ago, but he said he’ll always hold the December 7, 1941 events in his heart.

“We should remember it for a long while,” he said.

Angela Lumenti Sanchez’s late father, Joseph Lumenti, lost his hearing during the attacks. Lumenti was a survivor. Years later, his family remembers him at Arabi’s Pearl Harbor Memorial Park, the memorial he helped create.

“It’s all kinds of emotions,” Sanchez said. “Every year, we come to honor him, and I hope he’s looking down on us.”

Sanchez said it warms her heart to see a community rallied together, praising those brave veterans.

“Everyone here is trying to pay tribute to these people, the fallen soldiers,” she said. ‘The ones that survived and the ones that are no longer with us.”

The Pearl Harbor attacks killed over 2,000 Americans. 68 of those Americans were civilians.

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said it’s important for the younger generations to know that these veterans went to war so they wouldn’t have to.

“Read just a few of the stories, the individual stories of families and what they dealt with going through these wars,” McInnis said. “Today you have freedom because of all those events. Honor them in your heart and know what they went through on an individual basis.”

