Child hit by vehicle and killed while walking to store with mother

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CALCASIEU PARISH., La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of an 11-year-old child who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Lebleu Settlement.

His family is from Honduras, and a language barrier has complicated the investigation.

The family is devastated after losing the boy. His family members identify him as Daniel Antunez, who was killed around 6:40 Wednesday evening as he walked with his mother along Claude Hebert Road.

They were going to the store and it was already dark. Because of the language barrier, the mother’s good friend Vanessa spoke using a translator.

“They did have a car but they wanted to walk because the mom loved to talk to her kid,” she said.

The vehicle involved was an SUV and a toxicology test was performed, even though the sheriff’s spokesperson says no impairment is suspected. The family wants justice.

“She’s [the boy’s mom] asking if the woman who crashed the kid is arrested because they haven’t told them nothing,” Vanessa said.

No arrests were made. Deputies say it’s unknown whether the child was walking in the travel lane.

There is not much shoulder and there are no streetlights in the area. The family friend said they did have a flashlight.

“They destroyed the world for her. He was the only kid she had,” Vanessa said.

The boy’s mother did not attempt to speak on camera, but the family spokesperson said she does want people to know how devastated she is. They say Daniel was well-loved by all who knew him.

“She said in the school they love him because he tried to help everyone and was kind,” she said.

The family is seeking donations to pay for a funeral for Daniel.

Family members say Daniel was in fifth grade at Fairview Elementary School and that he wanted to be a doctor when he grew up.

A post on Facebook in the group “Latinos en Lake Charles” says they are trying to raise money for a funeral.

