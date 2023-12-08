FOX 8 Defenders: Public Service Commissioner clarifies reasons for Magnolia Water rate hike

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After FOX 8 detailed widespread complaints about Magnolia Water rate hikes, one public service commissioner explains why the increase was approved.

“Nobody likes to have rate increases but again, it’s the cost of getting a system that functions,” said Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta.

From St. Tammany Parish to Terrebonne, many Magnolia Water customers recently opened their bills to find they’re being charged more for water and sewer services.

MORE: Fox 8 Defenders: Magnolia Water customers upset about rate hikes

Thibodaux resident Deborah Guidry says, “We got a huge increase of 300 percent, of $63.31. It was $20 before that.”

Magnolia’s president told us the company has to repair and replace aging systems.

“This infrastructue has been non-compliant for decades often times,” Magnolia President Josiah Cox explained.

In 2021, Magnolia went to the Public Service Commission to ask for a rate hike to pay for the upgrades. It’s allowed under federal law. PSC staff analyzes the proposed projects and then recommends the amount of money that Magnolia should receive for the work.

“The commission votes upon the staff recommendation,” Skrmetta stated.

Magnolia told the PSC it needed millions to cover the cost of the repairs.

Skrmetta says, “Across the board, this has been a unanimous vote by the commission to approve the rates because one, they are entitled to recovery for doing the action and two, we understand there is a cost necessary to accomplish the improvement of the systems for the quality of life for the public.”

We asked Skrmetta his thoughts about bills that we’ve seen that are 200-300 percent higher than what customers are currently paying. We even told her about Deborah Guidry, a single mother on a fixed income.

“It’s complete sympathy it’s just, that’s the way things are these days. It’s not just her sewer bill, it’s her grocery bill, her gasoline bill, everything is affected by inflation at this point.”

Aside from anger at Magnolia, neighbors we spoke to, also expressed frustration with the Public Service Commission which consists of elected leaders.

“For me, it’s incredibly easy to find someone to talk to at this office,” Skrmetta commented.

Something else we pointed out to Skrmetta on the PSC website says the commission’s role is to provide reliable service at just, reasonable, equitable, and economically sound rates.

We asked if he considers the current rates to be economically sound.

Skrmetta responds, “Economically sound, is the basis of where they’re economically sound, based on the cost of capital and the recovery to make sure the state can attract more money for the next problem.”

He continues, “The money has to be paid back otherwise we’re never going to get anything fixed.”

Commissioner Skrmetta says every Public Service Commission meeting is public and usually around 100 people attend the meetings and give public comments. The agendas are posted on the Public Service Commission website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.