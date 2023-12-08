Harvey Tunnel set to close for two years

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The Harvey Tunnel is expected to be closed for the next two years, but the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is hopeful that a complete closure will expedite work.

The tiles are now chipped off and work is well underway to refurbish the 67-year-old tunnel. Construction will cost roughly $50 million.

“This is going to be a showpiece for this area once the tunnel is finally completed,” said Scott Boyle, DOTD District 02 Engineer Administrator.

The 67-year-old Harvey Tunnel is set to be closed until 2025, undergoing $50 million in repairs. (WVUE)

The lighting was recently updated, but the tunnel is a sign of aging infrastructure. Many of the tiles were missing and much of the concrete is breaking, causing a bumpy ride.

“It’s not really that easy to patch, so we’re going to go in and break those panels up and come back with full-depth concrete,” Boyle said. “We think it’s going to create a really nice riding surface once completed.”

The tiles will be replaced with a similar style and have a high sheen. DOTD is also updating HVAC and pumps.

“This is an iconic structure on the Westbank and it’s been around for many years,” Boyle said. “It is still utilized by many people and provides connectivity across the Harvey Canal to a number of businesses and residences.”

A portion of the remaining Crescent City Connection toll money is being used to fund this project. State Senator Pat Connick said it is vital to keep those dollars on the Westbank.

“We paid above and beyond our taxes, or gas tax. So, give us back what we put in,” Connick said.

Detours around the tunnel include the elevated expressway and the Fourth Street bridge. During peak traffic, there have been backups more than a half mile long at the Barataria Exit. Backups on Fourth Street occur when the bridge is up for marine traffic.

“We’re working with the Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers to have some curfews in place so the bridge does not go up in the peak traffic times,” Connick said.

Tuan Dinh owns Quick Pawn at the foot of the tunnel.

“I take the Lapalco Bridge and then go through Destrehan and get around to my shop,” Dinh said. “It takes a little longer. About four more minutes than usual.”

Through the holidays, the tunnel will periodically open, but will close completely for two years after Christmas.

“We have to be patient and we have to sacrifice for future generations and this is what we’re doing now,” Connick said.

Connick is planning to host a townhall with DOTD in January, but a date and time have not been set.

Construction is expected to be complete by December 2025, weather permitting.

