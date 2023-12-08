BBB Accredited Business
Heisman Finalists start ceremony weekend in NYC serving Raising Canes to fans

LSU's Jayden Daniels and other Heisman Finalists serve chicken at Raising Canes Times Square.
LSU's Jayden Daniels and other Heisman Finalists serve chicken at Raising Canes Times Square.(WAFB)
By Allison Childers
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The nation’s top college football players are in the Big Apple ahead of the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner announcement.

The finalists include LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels who spent Friday morning serving chicken strips at Raising Canes in Times Square alongside the other Heisman hopefuls

HEISMAN FINALISTS

  • Jayden Daniels - LSU
  • Marvin Harrison, Jr. - Ohio State
  • Bo Nix - Oregon
  • Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington

If selected, Daniels would be only the third Heisman winner from LSU, after Joe Burrow in 2019 and Billy Cannon in 1959.

The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced Saturday, December 9 in a ceremony airing on ESPN at 7 p.m. The winner is expected to speak after the ceremony at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Larry Holder Panther Vs Saints Preview