Jon Sumrall to be hired as next Tulane head football coach, sources say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jon Sumrall is expected to be hired as the next head coach for Tulane football, sources say.

Sumrall, 41, was formerly the head coach at Troy University for the past two seasons where he compiled a 23-4 overall record for the Sun Belt Conference program. From 2012-14, he served on the defensive staff for Tulane under Curtis Johnson.

Sumrall is taking over for Willie Fritz who earned a 23-4 record as head coach during Tulane’s last two seasons that was highlighted with a come-from-behind Cotton Bowl win over USC, marking the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Sumrall also had stints as an assistant at Ole Miss schools Ole Miss and Kentucky.

