Nicondra: Cloudy and damp with Saturday night storms

Much colder finish to the weekend
Storms expected through the overnight hours.
Storms expected through the overnight hours.(Maxuser | WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re giving you the First Alert for a risk of stronger storms pushing through late Saturday night into the wee hours of Sunday morning. Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast are firmly back in the southwest flow keeping us in clouds and some passing showers through most of the day Friday. Most of the day Saturday will actually be mostly dry with just a few passing showers. The real stormy conditions take over late night into the overnight hours. Warm moist air will be firmly in place ahead of the front with highs on Friday afternoon around the 70 degree mark and Saturday soaring to near 80. The cold front will push through quickly and by early Sunday morning rain will push east and cold and breezy conditions take over into the start of next week.

