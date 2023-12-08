Still at limited power, SWBNO warns street flooding may occur Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ahead of a second weekend of rainfall, the Sewerage and Water of New Orleans is giving residents a heads up that it is still operating at a diminished power capacity, which could lead to street flooding.

Fox 8 Meteorologist Nicondra Norwood says there is a risk of stronger storms pushing through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Most of the day Saturday will be mostly dry with just a few passing showers. Stormy conditions take over late night into the overnight hours.

The SWBNO sent out a press release Friday laying out current equipment statuses after receiving intense pushback from the public and city council over a lack of alerts and failure to communicate last weekend.

Outages at Turbines 4 and 5, which contribute about 63% of peak power generation, are impacting the ability to pump excess rain efficiently, the release states.

Backup power will be directed to drainage pump stations to lower canal levels and minimize standing water on roadways, the SWBNO says. However, with Turbines 4 and 5 offline, localized street flooding may occur during intense rainfall.

“Given our fragile power status, we cannot be too careful going into this weekend,” cautioned SWBNO Executive Director Ghassan Korban.

Korban says teams are prepared for the forecasted one to two inches of rain over several hours, but potential failures in power redundancy or mechanical systems may lead to delays in drainage.

SWBNO anticipates a return to full power by late next week, with Turbine 5 expected back in operation by December 15, 2023.

Current Equipment Status as of December 8, 2023:

Major Drainage Pumps: 94 of 99 Available

Underpass Stations: All pumps in service

Power Status: Turbine 6 operational; Turbines 4 and 5 temporarily offline

SWBNO advises residents to stay weather aware through @NOLAReady for updates or text NOLAREADY to 77295 for text alerts.

