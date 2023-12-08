Trial date set for former priest Lawrence Hecker, 91, jailed on juvenile sex crimes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lawrence Hecker, a 91-year-old former New Orleans priest, appeared in court Friday (Dec. 8) amid allegations of sexual misconduct with minors.

In September, Hecker was indicted on eight counts including rape, crimes against nature, kidnapping, and theft dating back over 40 years.

Hecker’s attorney, Eugene Redmond, appealed to reduce his client’s $855,000 bond, which was denied by Judge Ben Willard. The judge emphasized the importance of a swift and fair legal process, setting the trial for March 25, 2024.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. Every case needs to move as quickly as I can, and fairly,” said Fox 8 Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti.

Hecker, who stood frailly behind a walker, again entered not guilty pleas to charges outlined in a new consolidated motion.

Sex abuse survivors say Hecker’s alleged victims have already waited more than 40 years for justice.

“This man was defrocked in 2002. The devastation between he and (former deacon) George Brignac... they caused extensive damage over decades,” said John Anderson, with the National Association of Adult Survivors of Child Abuse.

