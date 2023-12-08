Warmer temps and rain chances returning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some big changes are coming to our weather as we round out the week and head into the weekend.

Clouds are on the increase this morning and rain chances may not be too far behind. In fact, some shower activity is a possibility for today as we open the Gulf back up for business. This return flow will bring a warmer and more humid air mass into the area leading to highs jumping to near 70 by this afternoon.

The storm chance of the weekend still looks to time out late Saturday night going into Sunday morning. That means the “days” of Saturday and Sunday may not be all that bad in weather. Now one of those days (Sat) will be near 80 for highs and the other (Sun) will be stuck in the 50s for highs with a brisk northerly wind. This front will be moving so rainfall should not add up to all that much and the overall severe risk is on the lower end. A random strong storm with gusty winds remains a possibility.

A quick shot of cold weather is coming behind this front as we see a dip down to near freezing on the North Shore by Monday morning. Slowly our temps will moderate next week but another cloudy period may be in store in weather as we watch a slow moving low pressure slide in from Texas. We’ll see how that pattern plays out down the road.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.