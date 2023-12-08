BBB Accredited Business
Water assistance for low-income households being offered in Jefferson Parish

(WLBT)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department (JeffCAP) will be hosting three Low-Income Household Water Assistance (LiHWAP) outreach events during December. The first event will be on Friday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Johnny Jacobs Playground (5851 5th Ave., Marrero, LA 70072), the second event will be on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Hispanic Apostolate (2525 Maine Ave., Metairie, LA 70003) and the third event will be on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Lemon Playground (1307 Causeway Blvd., Jefferson, LA 70121).

These outreach events, open only to Jefferson Parish residents and only accepting 150 clients per location, are to provide eligible residents with water bill assistance through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LiHWAP) funding allocation. Please note, a household cannot have previously received a LiHWAP benefit for assistance, during this allocation period. See below for required documentation needed to process your application:

  • Current Louisiana Driver’s License, Louisiana State Picture I.D. or Passport for ALL household members over 18 years
  • Proof of Residence if I.D. does not show service address (Current lease, utility bill issued within last 30 days, or government document)
  • Social Security Cards for ALL Household Members or ITIN, along with photo I.D. (card or government document)
  • Currently active account for Jefferson Parish Water Department, Gretna Water Department, or Westwego Water Department
  • Proof of income for ALL household members. Income may consist of one or more of the following:
  • Current Social Security and/or SSI Award Letters (2023 ALL PAGES)
  • Bank statement may be used for SSA and/or SSI income (Dated within last 30 days)
  • Four (4) recent consecutive check stubs
  • Current private pensions or government employee pensions (Must show gross amount)
  • Section 8/Subsidized Housing-Utility Allowance (Contract sheet and form 52667)
  • Current copies of Unemployment Benefits, Workers Compensation Benefits, Alimony, Railroad Retirement, Veterans Benefits, or etc.
  • Most recent copy of tax returns and all schedules for self-employed
  • Zero Income Form for anyone 18 years and older in household without income

All clients should have copies of all documentation needed to process your application on hand or it will not be able to be processed. For more questions, please call (504) 736-6900.

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net. Residents can also receive regular updates by following the Parish on social media (@JeffParishGov) or by texting JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777.

