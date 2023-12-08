Zurik: New Orleans DNA backlog climbs to nearly 100k untested samples, documents show

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New documents reveal a worsening situation regarding unprocessed DNA samples collected by the New Orleans Police Department.

The issue was first highlighted in FOX 8 Investigations in 2022. Our reporting showed that only a fraction of DNA samples taken from crime scenes across New Orleans make it to the state’s crime lab for testing.

According to a public records request submitted by crime watchdog Skip Gallagher, the city has nearly 100,000 DNA samples languishing in a warehouse untested - an increase of about 30,000 samples since last summer.

Gallagher often requests records from the city, and recently filed a lawsuit after 36 separate requests were met with silence. A few days after he filed that lawsuit, the city released records detailing the backup of untested DNA samples.

“If you think about the victims behind each DNA sample, they expect some DNA was collected, and that their case might proceed, and this DNA is going to be important. But, what they don’t know, is the DNA is parked in a warehouse sitting there for years. Even if they’re lucky enough to get one of the few slots that goes to the state crime lab, it’s more than a year before that piece of evidence is processed,” Gallagher said.

Annette Lawrence, whose 22-year-old daughter was fatally shot inside a vehicle in Gentilly, shared her anguish with FOX 8. DNA collected from the scene of Tashika Lawrence’s murder sat in a warehouse for 382 days before it was sent to the state crime lab in Baton Rouge.

“No one should have to wait that long. It’s too long, that’s over a year,” she said.

When FOX 8 first reported on the wait times for DNA testing in May 2022, the NOPD said it had about 73,000 untested samples. That number has jumped by more than 30% since then to 96,943.

“I teach Forensic Science at the University of New Orleans and one of the things I tell my students is DNA is the best piece of evidence you can have. And in New Orleans, we’re not processing the DNA. We process a little over 200 samples in a year. This is outrageous,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher believes the untested samples could prevent the NOPD from identifying and catching serial criminals.

“The serial criminals can’t be caught because we’re not processing the DNA to find out who these serial criminals are,” Gallagher said. “Maybe we don’t have that person, a DNA profile for them, but over time, you can actually figure out this person is committing the same burglaries or rape or murder. And we don’t process the DNA to figure out whether we have those serial criminals.”

Records show the NOPD sends fewer than 300 DNA samples to the state each year, leaving thousands untested.

The NOPD is working to bring DNA testing capabilities to its crime lab in New Orleans.

In a statement, the NOPD cites staffing limitations as a hindrance to processing all NOPD cases and says not all DNA samples collected are “of evidentiary value.”

“Since the early 2000′s NOPD has been collecting DNA swabs from all crime scenes, including violent and non-violent crimes. NOPD Crime Lab command staff has been working with the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab to outsource testing of DNA samples for violent crime investigations. Due to staffing, size and resources, LSP is not able to take all NOPD cases for testing.

In discussing the total number of DNA samples awaiting testing, it should be considered that the total number of samples currently awaiting testing is not truly indicative of the number of total cases involved, due to each case can include multiple samples. Also, a number of the non-violent criminal cases where DNA swabs were collected may have prescribed, meaning that testing of those samples may no longer be of evidentiary value.

As the NOPD is currently in the process of establishing in-house DNA testing, Crime Lab command staff have been interviewing and hiring DNA processionals that will staff this division. While this is a methodical process, it is proceeding on schedule. We are eager to begin DNA processing as soon as possible.”

